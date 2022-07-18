Have a cuppa: Itâ€™s Coffee Fest at SM Supermalls nationwide until July 31

Have a cuppa: It’s Coffee Fest at SM Supermalls nationwide until July 31

Until July 31, visit your favorite SM mall for new coffee experiences, meet-ups, hangouts and activities that all coffee enthusiasts would enjoy.

MANILA, Philippines — Having a sip of coffee is a personal experience. To some, it can be a reward for getting out of bed in the morning. For others, it's a perfect time to ruminate about life and everything in between. One thing is for sure: A cup of joe shared with other people is joy tasted and time well-spent.

This July, enjoy a cuppa or two with loved ones and friends at the SM mall near you!

SM Supermalls is bringing Reconnect Over Coffee—a celebration where our favorite caffeine source is taken to a whole new level! Until July 31, visit your favorite SM mall for new coffee experiences, meet-ups, hangouts and activities that all coffee enthusiasts would enjoy.

Take your time and savor your coffee at the Coffee Pop-Up Street

On the hunt for a cozy coffee shop to hang out? SM is your place to go. Event areas and alfresco dining spaces will be transformed into coffee-themed multi-functional outdoor spaces for shoppers to hang out.

Complete with larger-than-life centerpieces and lighted installations for Instagram-worthy snaps, you’ll surely love every bit of your time sipping a cup of coffee while catching up with friends at the Coffee Pop-Up Street!

Get your coffee fix from fave coffee brands at a discounted price

What’s a fest without discounts? At the coffee festival, SM is making every day an exciting cuppa with amazing promos and exclusive deals on coffee drinks and blends. Indulge in your favorite cappuccino at a discount or share your Buy 1 Take 1 grande mocha frappe with a friend when you buy from the partner stores.

And yes you can get these deals online when you shop digitally through the SM Malls Online app and have it delivered to your home or office.

Reconnect Over Coffee at SM North Edsa. Photo Credits at SM North Edsa.

Listen to local bands and artists while sipping on your coffee

Acoustic music and coffee are a match made in heaven! This is why SM is putting the spotlight on local artists in the pop-up spaces from July 22 to 24. Sit back and relax as you listen to a perfect blend of coffee house original and cover songs from your favorite local acoustic bands and artists.

Tune in to a specially curated coffee playlist

Or if you prefer a chill and cozy afternoons at the pop-up spaces while working, don’t worry because we got you! SM will be curating a special coffee playlist to get you through the day. Listen to inviting, soothing, and laidback rhythms like jazz or bossa nova to get you into the mood.

Find your fave brews all in one place!

Since it’s Coffee Fest, SM will also be tapping brands, especially local gourmet coffee businesses, to put up stalls and booths at Coffee Pop-Up Street.

Here, you can find and enjoy your favorite brews especially made by our local coffee artisans! While you get your caffeine fix, you’ll be able to help local coffee MSMEs find their footing amid the crisis.

Maybe it’s the caffeine talking but we’re so excited for all things coffee at SM Supermalls’ Reconnect Over Coffee! It’s time to add a dash of fun to your coffee days with family and friends when you drop by at any SM malls nationwide until July 31.

Coffee reigns supreme at SM! For more news and the latest updates, you can follow SM Supermalls on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.