How to build the perfect old fashioned

MANILA, Philippines — Seven is an auspicious number for Ballantine’s. The Scotch was first created by George Ballantine who, as early as 1872, was casking and selling seven-year-old whisky (laws on aging now call for a minimum of three years).

Now, the leading Scotch whisky launches Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish in the Philippines. It’s aged in American oak barrels, so the signature tasting notes of honey and ripe red apple are enhanced by the seven-year aging process to bring out sweet hints of toffee, vanilla and caramel that are typical of bourbon whiskies.

At a tasting event with Ballantine’s global brand ambassador Ethan Miln, Scotch whisky ambassador Owen Roberts and others, we got to try out the Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish, constructing a classic Old Fashioned at home. The orange peels and bitters bring out the crisp fruit notes of this Scotch whisky.

Bourbon generally has a sweet, caramel flavor brought about by oak casking. Ballantine’s orders up its pre-used barrels from US bourbon makers and, Miln says, being Scottish, they manage to get every drop of use that they can out of them, up to six fills.

The American connection merges two distinct flavor profiles. “Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish combines two whisky worlds to create a blend that is deep in Scotch character and finished with American attitude — ideal for Scotch drinkers wanting to dabble in bourbon and for bourbon drinkers wanting to break into the world of Scotch whisky,” said Miln.

The result? “Big vanillas,” says Miln. “The caramel from the oak barrels impregnates the Scotch spirit. There’s apples, pears, and a mouth-wrapping honeycomb sweetness — that’s the American influence.”

Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish is available in Landers and stores like Landmark, Pioneer and online at Boozy.ph. Visit www.ballantines.com.

Jameson parties on

It took a couple years, but Jameson is back with live parties. The world’s leading Irish whiskey threw a big St. Patrick’s Day bash last March 17 at The Island in BGC hosted by emcee Marga on the Mic with music acts Leanne and Naara, Fern, August Wahh, DJ Ron Poe and a special performance by Bamboo.

But that’s not all. Jameson is keeping the party rolling with the launch of its Stout and IPA Editions this coming May 19 at The Island. It’s called “the whiskey for craft beer lovers,” finished in craft beer barrels. So, new flavors to please both lovers of whiskey and craft brews. Visit the Rum Jungle at The Island on Thurday, May 19, to sample some.