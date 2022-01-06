Dining with a view in Boracay

It has been said many times that there are no perfect lives but there are perfect moments. And if we find the places where these precious moments are born, let us embrace them with unfathomable passion.

Welcome to the scintillating Diniview Villa Resort perched between the lush hillsides of Diniwid Beach and White Beach. Inspired by the island’s unique sand, sea and wind, immerse in a tropical paradise that surrounds you with its eight villas meticulously built by its gracious owner, Julia Lervik.

Your own private paradise away from the crowds, Diniview Villa Resort is your home away from home. The resort is built with sustainable architecture, natural materials and local touches — each villa is an Asian tropical home with Scandinavian design touches.

One may choose from the largest two-story villa with a private pool called the Salt Villa, with a splendid view overlooking the famous Boracay White Beach. The premier residence was designed in collaboration with Julia’s famous Swedish furniture maker brother Alexander Lervik.

There’s the Boat Villa, which has three bedrooms and an old boat integrated in the villa’s design, giving its own unique vibe. There’s also a tree-inspired villa designed around a big Talisay tree — the three-bedroom residence Tree Villa.

There’s the Sand Villa that can house up to six people, an Asian-inspired grand three-bedroom residence. The modern tropical-inspired Sun Villa and Moon Villa are both quarters made out of bamboo, stones, and wood. Both Sun and Moon villas offer stunning views of Diniwid beach.

The Sea Villa, which was one of the first ever resort villas built in Diniview, recently got a makeover in 2017. And last but certainly not least, they have the Shell Villa, which sits at the very top of the resort and has an exquisite panoramic ocean view.

Photos courtesy of Diniview Villa Resort Lemoni Cafe and Restaurant serves delectable cuisine that ranges from international fare to sumptuous local fare.

Julia, who came to the island 30 years ago and fell madly in love with it, opted to stay for good. Julia and her good friend Sarah La’Brooy operate the Lemoni Cafe that serves delectable cuisine that ranges from international fare to sumptuous local fare. Julia owns and operates the lovely Lemon Cafe in town that serves the most divine breakfasts and all-day favorite international fare. My BFF Büm Tenorio devoured the breakfast steak while I had the most delicious eggs Benedict with generous servings of salmon and oozing hollandaise sauce. Other must-haves include big salads, soups, pastas, risottos, and fresh seafood.

Julia is also a chef and an expert on bread and pastries. Not to forget, the bakers were initially trained by pastry chef par excellence Buddy Trinidad. Lemoni Cafe bakes its own homemade bread cakes, pies, cookies, and pastries. All are baked from scratch on-site because they believe in keeping their high standards of food and service consistent.

Located at Station 2 in D’Mall, Lemoni Cafe first opened its doors in 2005 to bring fresh, healthy, sustainable cuisine to the island. Organic and ethical Vittoria coffee was recently added to the total revamp of the new menu items. Lemoni Cafe plans to add more gluten-free and keto-friendly options for the bakery and restaurant. In its 16th year the Lemoni Cafe owners are as passionate today as when they first opened its doors. The good thing about this place is that they can deliver anywhere on the island!

As if that wasn’t enough, Diniview also boasts its newest beach bar located on Diniwid beach. DiniBeach Bar and Restaurant is targeted at those who want a different experience of that old Boracay feel. The in-house resto is positioned at the western tip of White Beach; their mantra is “eat, drink, swim, repeat.” It’s perfect for sunset sessions as local and International DJs spin their latest tunes. One just needs to take a leisurely walk down a serene garden of lush foliage and one will find this fave hub of bar-cum-restaurant at the corner of Diniwid beach. Or you can opt to take a tricycle from Diniview all the way down to the beach. It will be a hundred meters to the left of the beach entrance.

As Bum, Rita Trinidad and I watched the breathtaking sun disappear below the horizon, we intently listened to how Julia and her son Noa Macavinta — who manages DiniBeach Bar and Restaurant — pursued their vision that created the gorgeous Diniview Villas of Boracay. We savored our mojito, margarita and piña colada cocktails and enjoyed the very fresh ceviche drenched in a tangy vinegar dressing with fresh herbs, chickpeas or smooth and creamy hummus with a hint of smokiness from paprika and tahini paired with warm pita bread fresh from the oven. As we exchanged stories from our lives, we sealed our friendship as the clinking sound of our glasses filled the air.

One marvels at how sublime Diniview is. I asked myself, am I in heaven or at least the closest to it? Resorts like Diniview are like ethereal havens. Yes, dreamy vacations do come true. At Diniview Villas Boracay, they still do.

Lemoni Cafe and Restaurant’s shrimp and pomelo salad paired with mint and pineapple crush cocktail.

* * *

For inquiries call Diniview Villa Resort at 09177992029 or email [email protected] You can also check out their website at https://diniviewboracay.com/ .

AirAsia flies to Boracay daily.

Email the author at [email protected] .