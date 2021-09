Colette of famous Laguna buko pie dies of COVID-19

Ruby dela Cruz, known as Colette, died on Sunday. She was 46.

MANILA, Philippines — The person behind Laguna's famous Colette's buko pie died due to COVID-19.

According to columnist Tonyo Cruz, Ruby dela Cruz, best known as Colette, died last Sunday. She was 46.

Ruby's father, Plaridel dela Cruz, named his business after her, Colette’s. The brand became one of the leading “pasalubong” shops in Laguna.

“Remember Colette’s Buko Pie? Yung maraming outlets sa Laguna? Pinangalan yun ng entrepreneur sa anak nya na nag-FoodTech sa UPLB. Naging editor namin sa Perspective si Colette, at siyempre kaibigan. Nag-abroad. Bumalik sa Pilipinas,” he said.

The columnist said that Ruby was intubated last week and survived but they were shocked to know that she died.

“Na-ICU si Colette at na-intubate last week. Lumaban siya hanggang naging OK para ilipat sa regular hospital room. Kagabi, nagulat kami na pumanaw na siya. Wala na ngayong nanay ang anak niya, at naulila sa mahal na anak ang magulang niya, at malungkot ang marami,” he said.

The brand’s Manila branch offered their prayers to Colette and to her family in a Facebook post.

“Lubos na pakikiramay at panalangin para sa pamilya ni ate Colette!” it said.