Here's how you can hit the reset button with a cleanse

MANILA, Philippines — Given what we’ve had to deal with since the past year—adjusting to remote work and online classes while in quarantine, on top of fulfilling household responsibilities—it’s understandable if you’ve had to put aside some of your personal goals.

The situation can seem a little sideways at the moment, but it’s only temporary. What’s important is knowing there are ways to pull yourself out of a slump and get yourself back on track, whether in terms of exercising, healthier food choices or other forms of self-care.

It also helps to know that more people are getting vaccinated daily. It’s a delicate and measured battle, but a necessary one that accounts for every Filipino’s safety.

Sure enough, and hopefully soon, we’ll find ourselves going back to the gyms and meditating in green open spaces feeling carefree and worriless.

No day but today

All you need is a little motivation and a bit of a push when it comes to restarting your journey toward healthier lifestyle habits.

It could be anything from getting on a fitness routine or trying out a diet.

If you’re leaning towards starting a fitness routine once again, an article published in The New York Times says it’s going to take a lot of patience. It’s not advisable to do too much too soon or you run the risk of getting injured. Instead, experts advise you “start at no more than 50% of the exercise you were doing before COVID.”

It’s a short-term workaround until you’re ready to take on more intense activities. You know what they say: Slow and steady wins the race. Just don’t forget to warm up each time and get ample rest afterward.

In terms of diet, a TIME magazine article suggests a similar approach. Gradually change your nutrition patterns and food options so you won’t overwhelm yourself, or worse, quit out of frustration. You don’t have to feel so deprived.

A good way to detox

Getting on a proper exercise routine will get you sweating more, so it's best to increase water intake.

You can also make healthy changes with what goes in your body.

Start with getting more water intake, for example, since getting on a proper exercise routine will get you sweating more. In fact, drinking more water helps with muscle soreness and hastens recovery time.

What you can also do for your diet: Instead of the usual sugary sodas and juices, opt for drinks that have less sugar to no added sugar at all.

If “no added sugar” sounds like the perfect way to ease you on the road to getting back in shape, then look no further than NESTEA Cleanse.

Refreshing pick-me-up

NESTEA Cleanse offers a delicious and easy start for your detox journey. More than having no added table sugar, it’s made with all-natural green tea, lemon and cucumber extracts for a guilt-free refreshment during a healthful meal or after working up a good sweat.

What’s more is that it has a fiber content of 4.5g, which helps things move along in terms of digestion.

So if part of your 2021 goals is looking and feeling your best, go on and jumpstart your journey, and don’t forget to refresh yourself with a cold and delicious glass of NESTEA Cleanse with all its natural goodness.

