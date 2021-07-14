







































































 




   

   









WATCH: DTI clarifies effort to 'standardize' adobo

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 1:17pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — It's not mandatory and all recipes are still welcome. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez on Monday said that he did not know where the issue of "standardization" of adobo caused a stir on social media over the weekend.



"Alam mo ang priority natin is to fight the pandemic at saka 'yung economic recovery. Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling 'yang balita na 'yan. Kidding aside, ang bansa natin despite the pandemic, tuloy 'yung mga ibang trabaho. Kasama ito actually sa creative industry exports," he said.



The secretary also stressed that establishing a standard was not the agenda. They are aiming at setting a "basic traditional" recipe in consultation with chefs.



This will be used to promote abroad, and will not be mandatory. The effort is made to ensure that the Philippine adobo will not be confused with other adobo variations from other countries.



"Parang may traditional basic recipe para 'pag prinomote abroad, merong tinatawag na 'Philippine adobo.' Sa abroad, sasabihin ng iba na may Mexican adobo, baka may umangkin pa ng ating Philippine adobo," Sec. Lopez said.  



Adobo is a popular Filipino dish that is usually stewed chicken, pork or a combination of both meats in soy sauce and vinegar. Its recipe varies, from regional takes to heirloom recipes.



The Mexican adobo features a marinade made of chilies.



"Consultation lang po 'yun. Hindi po ito standard. Hindi po ito mandatory. We encourage creativity, innovation, kahit million-million na ang recipe diyan. We all welcome that," he ended.



Last 2019, adobo made it to the online global food map called "TasteAtlas" as one of the top 100 popular dishes in the world.



RELATED: Selena Gomez uses Philippine vinegar in cooking adobo with Pinoy chef for HBO show


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

