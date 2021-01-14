THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Selena Gomez uses Philippine vinegar in cooking adobo with Pinoy chef for HBO show
Pop star Selena Gomez (left) cooking adobo using Datu Puti vinegar and possibly other Filipino brands and ingredients, as guided by Filipino-American chef Jordan Ardino (right), who is showing the dish Selena made to his Pinay grandmother.
HBO Max/'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez uses Philippine vinegar in cooking adobo with Pinoy chef for HBO show

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Selena Gomez will be cooking Filipino dish adobo using Filipino ingredients on the upcoming season of her show "Selena + Chef." 

In the show's trailer, Selena can be seen with Filipino-American celebrity chef Jordan Ardino and the chef teaches the singer how to cook the iconic Filipino favorite.

 

 

“How do you think it looks?” Selena asked.

"It's okay," the chef's Filipina grandmother told Selena in a video call. 

In the teaser, the logo of one of the ingredients Selena used, Datu Puti vinegar, can be seen. Datu Puti is a popular Filipino brand of vinegar and soy sauce used in cooking adobo, a usually chicken or pork dish sauteed in garlic and onions and simmered in soy sauce and vinegar. 

Selena started her cooking show while she was stuck at home in quarantine because of the pandemic.

The show's Season 2 will be up on the streaming service HBO Max starting with its first three episodes on Thursday, January 21.

"As you all know by now, I’m not the best cook. But I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs,” she said in the trailer.

The new all-star chefs featured in the second season include Andino, Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson. — Video from HBO Max via YouTube

SELENA GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with