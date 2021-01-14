Selena Gomez uses Philippine vinegar in cooking adobo with Pinoy chef for HBO show

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Selena Gomez will be cooking Filipino dish adobo using Filipino ingredients on the upcoming season of her show "Selena + Chef."

In the show's trailer, Selena can be seen with Filipino-American celebrity chef Jordan Ardino and the chef teaches the singer how to cook the iconic Filipino favorite.

“How do you think it looks?” Selena asked.

"It's okay," the chef's Filipina grandmother told Selena in a video call.

In the teaser, the logo of one of the ingredients Selena used, Datu Puti vinegar, can be seen. Datu Puti is a popular Filipino brand of vinegar and soy sauce used in cooking adobo, a usually chicken or pork dish sauteed in garlic and onions and simmered in soy sauce and vinegar.

Selena started her cooking show while she was stuck at home in quarantine because of the pandemic.

The show's Season 2 will be up on the streaming service HBO Max starting with its first three episodes on Thursday, January 21.

"As you all know by now, I’m not the best cook. But I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs,” she said in the trailer.

The new all-star chefs featured in the second season include Andino, Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson. — Video from HBO Max via YouTube