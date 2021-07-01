







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Now roasting: Rico's Lechon Baka
Rico’s Lechon Baka, which comes in Original and Spicy variants, is hand-sliced upon order so the meat retains its juices and flavor.

                     

                        

                           
Now roasting: Rico's Lechon Baka

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            OOH LA LAI - Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The lechon baka craze is still on as Rico’s Lechon’s “big brother” joins the bandwagon.



Succulent slices of roast beef belly — with just the right amount of fat — are making everyone hungry on social media. People on my FB feed are putting in their two cents about how good it is, or pining for the moment they get to taste it.



The search is over



I, too, got intrigued about why everyone’s talking about lechon baka. Unlike Dalgona coffee, sushi bake, ube-cheese pandesal, and other crazy lockdown eats, lechon baka isn’t something new. So I had to find out what the deal was for myself.



Rico’s Lechon Baka is packed with flavor, and hand-sliced upon ordering so that the meat retains its moisture. The slices are thick, juicy and way tender.



Besides, if there’s anyone who knows how to make a superb Filipino-style roast, it’s Rico’s Lechon. Add to that, the man behind the brand doesn’t settle for less and knows the secret to succulent lechon and steak.



Epicure and restaurateur George Pua is a self-confessed lechon and steak lover. In fact, he loves lechon so much that he managed to acquire this famous Cebuano brand in no time. George was also the one who brought Tony Roma’s to Manila.



“Rico’s Lechon Baka is marinated a day before we roast it so all the flavors are absorbed by the meat when it hits the coal,” shares George. “As they say at Tony Roma’s, a good steak starts with a good meat grade and the perfect cut. We adhere to that same principle at Rico’s.”



Although Rico’s Lechon has its own roasting pit that can accommodate a whole cow, the brand roasts only the beef belly.



“Roasting a whole cow would be too tedious. And it would be difficult to get the consistency right,” explains George.



Rico’s Lechon Baka comes in two variants: Original (for only P350 for the Junior Size, serves 1-2 pax) and Spicy (priced at P380 for the Junior size, and P1,460 for the Fiesta size).



I like the spicy variant, which goes well with a bowl of steamed rice and Rico’s Lechon Suka Lami as a dipping sauce.



In his FB post, former Senator JV Ejercito, who travels for food, enjoys his Rico’s Lechon Baka with a mushroom gravy sauce.



“Rico’s Lechon Baka is so good it goes well with just about anything,” enthuses George. “You can pair it with pan de sal, with corn-on-the-cob, or enjoy it as bar chow.”







George Pua, owner of Rico’s Lechon







A friendly competition



According to George, Rico’s Lechon decided to include lechon baka on its menu, not to compete with what’s already out on the market, but because there’s a growing demand.



“Also, we need to keep evolving. We need to stay relevant,” explains George. “I’d like to call it a healthy competition, one that makes the public look forward to dining out again.”



According to George, the restaurant industry is one of the sectors that was badly hit by the pandemic.



“To survive the pandemic, we had to learn to pivot,” shares George. “We are still looking for ways to fine tune the way we are selling, serving and delivering food.”



When the pandemic hit, Rico’s Lechon was quick to adapt. They started to roll out frozen and ready-to-eat lechon packs for distribution to supermarkets in April of 2020. That, too, became instant hits.



And for someone who has survived life’s many trials, even COVID-19, George firmly believes that, in life and in business, “everything that happens is part of God’s plan.”



* * *



Rico’s Lechon Baka is available at Rico’s Lechon BGC, Tiendesitas, and U.P. Town Center, and will soon be available in all Metro Manila and Cebu stores. For pickup and delivery, call the Lechon Fulfillment Center at 0917-8144678, 0918-8880555, 7799-0810.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      LECHON BAKA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Now roasting: Rico's Lechon Baka
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Now roasting: Rico's Lechon Baka


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The lechon baka craze is still on as Rico’s Lechon’s “big brother” joins the bandwagon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shakey's introduces the 'good nuggets' &ndash; plant-based nuggets that taste like chicken!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Shakey's introduces the 'good nuggets' – plant-based nuggets that taste like chicken!


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Shakey’s Pizza strengthens its position as a major product innovator by introducing the new Shakey’s GOOOD N...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What drives me? Good Food in Pampanga
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
What drives me? Good Food in Pampanga


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
On Independence Day this year I was in the mood to escape the isolation of this pandemic and drive out to open roads and greener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Every day is fry day
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Every day is fry day


                              

                                                                  By Millie and Karla Reyes |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Millie:  Having been locked down for 14 months at home, I had a long list of things to do but must admit, I haven't been successful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Okada Manila partners with Klook for extraordinary offers
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Okada Manila partners with Klook for extraordinary offers


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Up for grabs: Exciting staycation and day tour packages!

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Netizens' Pikachu meal cravings go viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Netizens' Pikachu meal cravings go viral


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
"I choose you!" 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with