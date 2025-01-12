Philip RodriguezÂ presents Puccini-inspired collection at Cebu bridal show

Philip Rodriguez presents Puccini-inspired collection at Cebu bridal show

Philip Rodriguez (center) with his models and Filinustar Cebu general manager Roel Constantino at the 'Beloved: The Grand Finale' bridal show in Filinustar Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — Philip Rodriguez is a highly renowned name in Cebuano fashion, and one of the best practitioners in the country. That he served as the finale at “Beloved: The Grand Finale” at Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu is fitting and perfect.

The title and inspiration of Rodriguez’s creations are lifted from the opera by Giacomo Puccini, “Madama Butterfly,” set in Nagasaki, Japan.

“This is about the love affair between an American naval officer named Pinkerton and Cio Cio San. Unbeknownst to her, Pinkerton viewed the marriage as temporary, eventually leaving Cio Ccio San heartbroken when he returned to America to marry his true love: an American girl,” explained one of Cebu’s cultural treasures.

Rodriguez’s collection consists of a fully beaded Art Deco design highlighted with an obi sash and an overcoat of tulle filled with Sakura flowers and a Japanese hat filled with butterflies. The back had a sexy T back, modeled by Joy Casimiro.

His beloved Pinkerton guy, Sharuen Hafeel, wore a brocade tuxedo with silk taffeta vest and lapel. The other bride, Miss Cebu 2022 Gabbi Carballo, wore a straight calladoed bodice with taffeta drapes, a bubble bustle at the back with American roses and hydrangea flowers as accents.

“The debutante ball scene in Cebu is alive and well beyond my expectations. So grand and thematic. I remember a debut held in an ice skating rink. Then A Disney theme etc. Big budget with pre-debut shoots,” said the beloved designer.

Apart from the bridal fair, Rodriguez also held “Bisti,” an art and fashion show and exhibit by Jane Ebarle and his Filipino-inspired clothes, at the Cebu hotel last November.

“I said yes because the prestigious hotel is the new destination for events in Cebu,” said the iconic Rodriguez, “and ‘Beloved’ is their first-ever bridal production. We are honored to be invited.”

