Mike Yapching creates beaded debutante dresses for Cebu bridal fair

Mike Yapching created beaded debutante dresses in pastel colors embellished with sampaguita/jasmine flowers for his capsule collection for the 'Beloved' bridal show on September 22, 2024 held in Fili Nustar Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — As an emerging force in Cebu’s fashion scene, Mike Yapching opened the "Beloved: The Grand Finale” show with his contemporary and feminine creations.

Yapching was among the featured designers at the bridal fair held last September 22 in Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu.

For his “InnerBloom” collection, he created beaded debutante dresses in pastel colors, such as sage, mint and periwinkle, embellished with sampaguita/jasmine flowers.

“They are light and fresh dresses deviating from the usual overtly pouffy and dated debutante dresses, inspired by shrubberies and vines climbing over bamboo fences,” said Yapching, an alumnus of the Cebu Young Designers Competition in 2011.

His capsule collection is comprised of a halter tea-length dress with a structured clover skirt in sage green, modeled by Kyra Hopkins; a long-sleeved short dress in periwinkle modeled by Jannah Odette; and a caged bodice and structured skirt in mint and chartreuse modeled by Kirsten Dawn. The models are from the B&B Modeling Agency of Merbert Catamco.

Yapching has previously attended an event at the posh hotel, for the opening of Fili Cafe in 2023. So saying yes to participating in “Beloved” was a no-brainer.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase my clothes in an up-and-coming events venue,” said one of Cebu’s burgeoning talents.

“Weddings and other events have bounced back. 2023 was a busy year for me and will be ending the third quarter of 2024 with positive returns,” the young designer said. “This year has produced more fashion shows compared to years back.”

Yapching estimates that 80% of his business comes from weddings.

“The bridal scene in Cebu is thriving. With resorts and hotels that cater to big weddings and celebrations, plus exceptional suppliers, couples from around the world choose to celebrate their unions here.” — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

RELATED: Top designers showcase capsule collections at Cebu bridal fair