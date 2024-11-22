Krishnah Gravidez credits Janine Gutierrez for pageantry journey

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez expressed her gratitude for actress Janine Gutierrez for a past encounter that set the former on her journey into pageantry.

Krishnah shared on her Instagram that she and Janine crossed paths at a recent event, then went on to share her experience with the actress five years ago.

At that time, Krishnah was working as a fast food crew when Janine pulled up to the drive-thru window.

Krisnah recalled how the actress complimented her.

"Ang ganda mo naman. Sumasali ka ba ng pageants? Sali ka (sa) Binibining Pilipinas," Janine told the beauty queen during their brief encounter.

Krishnah snapped a selfie with Janine, and in her caption back then, jokingly called the actress her twin.

"Thus, aside from my belief in the power of MANIFESTATION, I affirm that WORDS have a fateful weight in someone's mind," the beauty queen said. "May we CHOOSE to be kind, uplifting, and thoughtful to everyone we meet — even if they're strangers or a service crew member in a restaurant. You'll never know how much of an impact you leave on them."

Krishnah acknowledged the actress might not have remembered the drive-thru encounter but assured the moment "spoke life" to her, and while she did not join Binibining Pilipinas, she will be representing the country in Miss World next year.

Janine noticed Krishnah's post and commented, "Oh my gosh this is so cool!!!! You did it!!!! Congratulations on everything and so happy to see you again."

The beauty queen pinned Janine's comment and reiterated her gratitude, "Will forever be thanking God for your life!"

Krishnah joined Miss Universe Philippines last year, where she was named Miss Charm Philippines. She, however, forfeited the title after a year had passed since winning the title without her competing in the global edition. She eventually joined and won the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown.

