WATCH: Krishnah Gravidez chooses between love or crown, heart or mind

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez chose crown over love.

In her recent visit to the Philstar.com office, Krishnah was asked what she will choose between love and crown and if she would prioritize thinking over feeling.

“So, at the moment, I feel like I'm gonna say a crown. When you say crown, it encompasses your dreams for yourself, your goals for yourself. And at the moment, I would choose crown, because I feel like if a person, it's not only about, you know, relationships or romantic relationship, but if they really support you, you don't have to choose between love and a crown.

“And I believe that love is not something that should complete you, it's something that should complement you. And yeah, so at the moment, I will choose crown because I have a lot of ambitions for myself and for my family,” she added.

Krishnah, however, explained why she would choose both her head and heart when she was asked to pick between the two.

“As a Libra, I'm the type of person talaga who wants fairness and everything, balance and everything. And when you have to decide, of course, you have to use your mind, your brain. But in this world that has so many complications, so many conflicts, you have also to use your heart,” she said.

“Kasi, 'di rin, pwedeng, ano lang, very logical lang. We have to use your emotions. You have to put yourself in other people's feelings or shoes, because you can't decide. You can't be rational without understanding both sides. So, whenever you have to make decisions, we have to use both,” she added.

