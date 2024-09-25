Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez addresses viral video with Kim Atienza's daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez addressed the viral video of "Guess The Bill" challenge with Kim Atienza's daughter Emman.

In her social media account, Krishnah said that the video was just a satire and she will not pay a bill of P133,000.

"I just want to make it clear na satire lang po ito. I didn't pay for anything. I can't afford and I will never spend an amount like that for a dinner," she said.

"It was my friend's birthday and a girls' night out. We were just having fun and hopping on the trend," she added.

Krishnah said that she was raised poor and she knew the value of money.

"Wala po talaga akong binayaran that night. Wala po akong kakayahan to pay an amount like that. I don't even celebrate my own birthday to save money," she said.

"Yes, laki po ako sa hirap and hindi din ako mayaman as of the moment. Hindi ko po 'yun ikinaila ever. That's why I realized that I need to be more careful next time when involving myself in these type of contents," she added.

The beauty queen admitted that she should have been more sensitive.

"I feel bad that this issue blew up and I might have disappointed some of you. I'm really sorry po," she said.

Krishnah's companion Emman Atienza also released a statement as a response to the viral video.

“We didn’t pay for that. We were celebrating my friend’s birthday, and her agency treated us to dinner," she said.

"Even if I had paid that amount, it’s our choice and our freedom to spend the money we earned however we want,” she added.

RELATED: Kim Atienza's daughter Emman Atienza clarifies 'P133,000 dinner