Chelsea Manalo's Miss Universe 2024 evening gown that didn't make it to the finals

Chelsea Manalo in what should have been her coronation evening gown if she won Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Manalo marked her exit from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant by sharing her new evening gown gown designed by Manny Halasan.

The Philippines' representative ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 30, wowing everyone with her "Tampisaw" walk during the swimsuit portion but missed the cut for the next round.

The 12 who qualified each took their turns onstage, showing off their evening gowns while the rest briefly appeared at the beginning of Robin Thicke's musical performance.

Miss Universe Philippines and Chelsea shared on social media the dress she would have worn, a beautiful tiffany gown that Halasan described as a show of modern glamour and timeless grace.

"She comes in with a soft armor covered in ostrich feathers ready to unleash what she is authentically made of.... simple yet strong, subtle but remarkable," added Halasan.

"Every step, every turn and every air that breathes into this gown is magic that cannot be ignored. The Queen has arrived."

Miss Universe Philippines congratulated its contestant, calling Chelsea "the epitome of Filpina strength and beauty."

RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe 2024 Top 5