^

Fashion and Beauty

Chelsea Manalo's Miss Universe 2024 evening gown that didn't make it to the finals

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 11:45am
Chelsea Manalo's Miss Universe 2024 evening gown that didn't make it to the finals
Chelsea Manalo in what should have been her coronation evening gown if she won Miss Universe 2024
Chelsea Manalo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Manalo marked her exit from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant by sharing her new evening gown gown designed by Manny Halasan.

The Philippines' representative ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 30, wowing everyone with her "Tampisaw" walk during the swimsuit portion but missed the cut for the next round.

The 12 who qualified each took their turns onstage, showing off their evening gowns while the rest briefly appeared at the beginning of Robin Thicke's musical performance.

Miss Universe Philippines and Chelsea shared on social media the dress she would have worn, a beautiful tiffany gown that Halasan described as a show of modern glamour and timeless grace.

"She comes in with a soft armor covered in ostrich feathers ready to unleash what she is authentically made of.... simple yet strong, subtle but remarkable," added Halasan.

"Every step, every turn and every air that breathes into this gown is magic that cannot be ignored. The Queen has arrived."

Miss Universe Philippines congratulated its contestant, calling Chelsea "the epitome of Filpina strength and beauty."

RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe 2024 Top 5

CHELSEA MANALO

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2024

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with