Heart Evangelista for Miss Universe? Actress gives ‘winner’ answers on beauty

MANILA, Philippines — Now that height and age no longer matter in joining Miss Universe, Kapuso star Heart Evangelista would definitely qualify — especially with her winning impromptu answers to quick-fire questions.

At a recent media huddle following an Ultherapy in Makati City, Heart was asked for her beauty philosophy, for which she answered without batting an eyelash:

“My beauty philosophy? In this day and age when you have everything that could cater to making yourself beautiful, beauty is a dime a dozen. Youth is wasted when you’re young. Shine like truly (what’s in) your heart. It’s really about the je ne sais quoi – something about her that you can’t pinpoint, that’s exactly what would make you, you!”

In another answer to a question, she urged people to be in the constant pursuit of beauty not only for vanity.

“You know what, it’s your life! You don’t be beautiful for anybody else, for anybody’s standards. It’s for yourself, it will truly make a difference. If you feel like you have to do like 20 things a day, if it makes you feel better, you’ll be able to do more by looking good, then go for it! To hell with what other people say. Do it for yourself!”

