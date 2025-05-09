Uniqlo SM MOA celebrates 1st anniversary with community run featuring Sport Utility Wear

The run brought together fitness enthusiasts, families and friends, highlighting the functionality and comfort of LifeWear in motion.

MANILA, Philippines – Numerous runners put the Uniqlo Sport Utility Wear collection to the test during a community run to mark the first anniversary of the redefined Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia store.

Held at the Mall of Asia Complex, the event reflected the vibrancy of the community’s active lifestyle and Uniqlo’s commitment to building stronger community connections through shared experiences.

In partnership with Garmin and SIP Plus, the run brought together fitness enthusiasts, families and friends, highlighting the functionality and comfort of LifeWear in motion.

The Uniqlo community turned out in full force, decked in Sport Utility Wear items designed as performance-focused athleisure clothing for active lifestyles.

Along with celebrities and content creators Emilio Daez, Janina Vela, Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño, over 700 Uniqlo App members got to experience the comfort and function of the Uniqlo DRY-EX T-Shirt firsthand during the run.

The high functionality of Sport Utility Wear makes all life scenes comfortable, at any time of the day, from sports to everyday life. It features various benefits, including UV Protection that defends the skin from over 90% of UV rays with UPF 50+, along with Ultra Stretch for amazing ease of movement.

Its high-performance DRY-EX material also keeps the wearer dry at all times by instantly absorbing and releasing sweat, while the AIRism feature keeps it smooth to the touch and incredibly stretchy and comfortable to wear.

To celebrate the anniversary of the Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia, select Sport Utility Wear items will be available at special prices exclusively at the store from May 9 to 15, such as the DRY-EX T-shirt from P790 to P590, AIRism Soft Cropped T-shirt from P790 to P590, and Ultra Stretch Active Tapered Jogger from P1,490 to P990, among others.

These items also give shoppers the chance to win a Garmin smartwatch. Nine raffle winners will take home a Garmin vivoactive 6 smartwatches by purchasing the aforementioned items exclusively at Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia Redefined store from May 9 to 15.

To qualify, customers must present and scan their Uniqlo App ID upon check out. One app ID is equivalent to one raffle entry.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



