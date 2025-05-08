^

Maymay Entrata’s ‘madam’ look: Makeup tutorial by celebrity makeup artist Mickey See

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist Mickey See recently held a makeup tutorial with actress Maymay Entrata as model.

At a recent Avon Philippines launch, Mickey demonstrated how he achieved giving Maymay her "glam madam" look.

First, he used a hydrating foundation with Hyaluronic acid (HA), a substance that serves as a moisture magnet that helps retain water in tissues. He said he prefers this over other types of foundation that make the skin dry, which is a big no-no during summer and hot weather.

“’Yung foundation, dapat mag-sit ‘yan sa skin natin nang maganda. Hindi s’ya pwedeng pagkalagay, pa-powderan mo na kagad. Ang nangyayari, nagpapa-patch,” he said.

To prevent the patching, his technique is to blow-dry the face to help the skin absorb the foundation faster.

Next, he used a shimmer eyeshadow on Maymay’s eyelids.

“Instead of using brushes kapag may mga shimmer, ang ginagawa ko, mas gusto kong nilalagay ko sa kamay ko talaga para mas mabilis mag-blend at ‘yung pigments n’ya, mas lalong kumapit,” he said as tip. “Kasi kapag brush, nag-fa-fall-out s’ya, pumuputok ‘yung shimmer.”

He also advised using hands for foundation application for a natural finish.

“’Wag ka lang magsusuot ng white kasi talagang malalagyan ‘yan ng makeup!” he noted.

Red lipstick with a blue tone, he said, complements Maymay’s morena skin best.

“Kung gusto mo ng mukhang madam ka kagad, eto na ‘yun!” — Video by Deni Bernardo

