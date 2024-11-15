Chelsea Manalo more determined to win Miss Universe after seeing Filipino-made crown

Chelsea Manalo is the country’s bet for the 73rd edition of Miss Universe in Mexico City

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' bet Chelsea Manalo is now more determined to win the Miss Universe title after seeing the new “Lumière de l’Infini” (The Light of Infinity) crown.

In her Instagram account, Chelsea posted photos of her Miss Universe Philippines crown.

"Feeling fired up and determined to give my best after seeing the first Filipino-crafted Miss Universe crown up close!" she wrote.

"Not exactly 377 steps over five years, but I, too, was years in the making. Hearing the story behind the creation of the Light of Infinity crown yesterday, I’m reminded of all the people who pushed and supported me to be who I am today. This isn’t just my fight—it’s ours.

"Laban, Pilipinas!" she added.

The Miss Universe Organization revealed yesterday the the first Filipino-made crown to be worn by the winner of the pageant's 2024 edition.

The Filipino-crafted crown made by international brand Jewelmer is the "Lumiere de L'Infini" or "The Light of Infinity."

