Miss Universe 2024 semifinalists forecast part 2: 2 more Filipinas could make the cut

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) withdrew Miss Panama from the competition, after its evaluation team investigated an altercation she had with her roommate, Miss Dominican Republic. Internet users are shocked by the outcome.

Anyway, here's the second part of our forecast. Since the first cut is composed of 30 lucky delegates, there are more than 10 we've included in this second list.

Indonesia - Since Frederika Cull's Top 10 finish in 2019, this Moslem state has been bringing its A-game to the competition.

Finland - They won the 1st crown with Armi Kuusela in 1952, and then again in 1975 with Anne Marie Pohtamo. Could this be the year of their third crown?

New Zealand - actor/model Franki Russell was supposed to be the Kiwi state's representative until the MUO disqualified her on impropriety charges. Crowned winner Victoria Vincent replaces her as official delegate to Mexico.

Vietnam - An emerging contender after H'hen Nie's fabulous Top 5 finish in 2018, with eventual winner Catriona Gray, the Viets have been giving their all since then; especially in the online polls that resulted in automatic placement.

Canada - With a former Miss Canada in the judging panel, motivation could be high for Ashley Callingbull.

Bahrain - Delegate Shereen Ahmed observed that the last time an Arab woman won was in 1971. This could be the year for another Arab woman to win the crown.

USA - Unless this is like 2010, the country that formerly owned the MUO was a default placer. Would that luck still hold true now?

Australia - "The Land Down Under" won in 1972 and 2004 with Kerry Anne Wells and Jennifer Hawkins, respectively. Will this year be their third?

India - Their third crown was won in 2021 with Haarnaz Sandhu. Will this year also bring luck to their representative, Rhea Singha?

Colombia - if there was a country who mostly placed in recent editions like the USA, it would be Colombia. They send consistent delegates year-in and year-out.

Brazil - Like Colombia, Brazilians also take to heart their selection process; combing the Northern and Southern territories for their annual winner.

Turks & Caicos - This two-island state in the Caribbean made it to the Top 10 with Bb. Pilipinas Universe 1987 Pebbles de Asis in Singapore. Will they be lucky again in their comeback to the pageant?

Zimbabwe - Pageant veteran Sakbile Dube's journey has led her to the Universe stage. She's one of the strongest contenders from the African continent.

Dominican Republic - Since Amelia Vega's victory in 2003, this Central American nation has been sending glamazons who are not out to play, but to slay!

Cuba - Their return to the pageant after 57 years should mean something! Besides, their delegate, Marianela Ancheta, is a strong contender.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be back as show commentator for the third time. Movie/TV actor Mario Lopez will reprise his role as pageant host, with 'Conductores' Jacqueline Bracamontes, Danilo Carrera, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 1st runner-up Julia Gamma, and Carlos Adyan.

Catch the preliminary competition on November 14 (November 15, Manila time). Stay tuned!

