Miss Universe issues statement regarding Miss Panama's withdrawal

The new Miss Universe crown, with pear-shaped blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds and valued at approximately $5.58 million, will be the prestigious mark of honor for the winner of the 71st Miss Universe Competition to be held on January 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued a statement regarding the withdrawal of Miss Panama from the 2024 pageant.

According to MUO, they have arrived at the decision after an "exhaustive evaluation by our disciplinary committee."

"The Miss Universe organization regrets to announce the withdrawal of Panama's contestant from the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. This decision has been taken after a thorough evaluation by our disciplinary commission," MUO said. "The disciplinary committee, charged with maintaining the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a full audit of the matter and, based on the information gathered and reviewed, has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the current circumstances."

Rumor has it that Miss Universe Panama 2024 Italy Mora allegedly had a tiff with her roommate, Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2024 Celinee Santos, resulting in Mora allegedly walking out from the hotel where the candidates are staying.

While MUO did not reveal the real details of Panama's withdrawal, the organization said in its statement, "The Miss Universe organization wishes to stress the importance of maintaining confidentiality and respect during this process."

"It is important to note that we made this decision with the utmost respect for all parties involved. Our number one priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our contestants, who exemplify diversity, talent, and dedication," MUO added.

Mora, for her part, revealed the reason why she left the prestigious pageant just before it starts on November 17 in Mexico.

According to Mora, she was told not to prepare for the Gala Night last November 1.

In her Instagram account, Mora issued her statement in Spanish, saying she was removed because she left at her hotel without consent from the pageant. The statement has since been deleted, but has been captured and translated into English by different news sites.

"About my departure from Miss Universe 2024... On November 1, 2024, I was informed of my withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant. As I was preparing to attend the gala evening, the organization informed me of its decision that I should leave the competition," Mora said.

"I was told that this measure was taken due to non-compliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred to put on makeup and collect personal items."

Mora said that the incident could have been resolved through a simple dialogue.

"Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions, without considering the consequences," she said.

"However, I want to express that I consider it was a severe measure and that, instead, it could have been resolved with a dialogue or a warning," she added.

RELATED: Miss Universe Organization releases new 2024 format