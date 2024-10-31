Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez departs for Tokyo finals

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez has departed for Tokyo in time for the registration/arrival of the delegates for the 62nd edition of the Miss International pageant.

A few days before her departure, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) had a public send-off ceremony at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City. Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo and reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra were present to give their well-wishes to the Palaweña beauty.

"When you compete right after winning the national crown, the drive, thrill, motivation, and excitement is still there. On the other hand, waiting for a year to compete may pose challenges, as a lot of possibilities could happen along the way.

"However, if a girl is ready, no matter how short or long her preparation is, she will always glow on the International stage," said the dusky looker.

Lopez is an advocate for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly on concerns geared towards empowering children to reach their full potential through education and support. Her passion and commitment reflect her desire to uplift others and create lasting reforms.

The Miss International 2024 coronation night will unfold on November 12 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. The preliminary competition takes off with the National Costume parade on November 3. Stay tuned!

