L'Oreal pays tribute to David's Salon founder David Charlton

MANILA, Philippines — David Charlton, the founder of popular salon chain David's Salon, has passed away. He was 69.

News of his passing broke early today, as a tribute was posted on the official Facebook page of L'Oreal Professionel.

"Today, we pay tribute to David Charlton, the visionary founder of David’s Salon. His legacy of creativity, dedication, and unparalleled service will continue to inspire us. He will be deeply missed," the post read.

It was accompanied with the familiar photo of the entrepreneur in black and white. It also indicated the years of his birth and death, "1955-2024."

Charlton was born in Suderland, in Tyne and Wear, England in 1955. He came from a family of hairdressers, which was considered as one of the in-demand careers in England.

According to the chain's website, Charlton was exposed to hairdressing at an early age. He was 16 when he started working for his uncle's salon while studying at the Durham Technical College. He passed with distinction the City and Guilds of London Institute Examination in Men’s and Ladies’ Hairdressing after three years of studying.

Charlton came to the Philippines in 1978 as the manager of Rever Salon in the old Mandarin Oriental in Makati City. He later on became a partner and sole owner of Rever Salon and opened at five locations.

He opened the first David's Salon in 1989 in New Farmer's Market in Cubao, Quezon City. Charlton was said to be inspired by the need to provide "high-quality hairdressing" at friendly prices.

David's Salon currently has 200 branches. It opened its first branch in the United States in Los Angeles, California in 2008. Two years after in 2010, David's Salon opened its first branch in Dubai.

