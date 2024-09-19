Michelle Dee to finally get Miss Universe Voice for Change cash prize

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 Michelle Dee will finally get her prize money for the Voice of Change Award after almost a year.

It can be recalled that Michelle was one of the three winners of the award from the pageant held in El Salvador last November 2023.

In her Instagram broadcast channel, Michelle revealed that she haven't received the $12,000 prize money or P660,000.

"The Voice For Change Award was undoubtedly one of the most important and THE MOST personal award to encompass my journey.

"As you all know - my brothers and those on the autism spectrum have been a lifeline of purpose and passion for the things that I do - even before my 7-year pageant journey started.

"But of course, winning would not have been possible without the #bayanihan spirit, which didn't come cheap.

"At present, I'm still waiting for the release of the VFC award and I'm hoping that they do before the next set of winners. Definitely excited to learn more about the advocacies the delegates are championing for though. All love."

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization then announced early this week that Michelle will now get her prize.

"We are excited that this week, Michelle Marquez Dee will go to the Autism Society of the Philippines to present her Voice for Change award.

"Even after her Miss Universe stint, MMD remains a staunch ally of her advocacy. A sign of her solid commitment to advance her causes. A real Queen, indeed.

"The admin and accounting personnel assigned have resolved which account to deposit the prize to. Thank you, Michelle and ASP, for giving voice to- and a bigger platform- for such a worthy cause.

"Thank you to the Miss Universe Organization for amplifying the voices of women around the world. This clearly demonstrates that MUO practices what it preaches on the cause of Women Empowerment."

The organization clarified that the delay came from MUPH itself and not the Miss Universe Organization.

RELATED: Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024