Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee learned a lot from joining the international pageant, and she is now sharing those learnings to successor Chelsea Manalo, the country’s first Filipino-Black American representative that will compete in Mexico.

At Biagini Borse’s recent Philippine launch in luxury multi-designer boutique Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall, Makati City, Michelle was among the celebrity guests.

Speaking to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview, she said she has seen Chelsea many times, and during which, she would give her tips for the upcoming Mexico contest.

“Both of us are in the middle of very busy schedules. But with the times that I have seen her, you know, based on what she has been asking me also, it's really just how to handle such a hectic life as being Miss Universe Philippines,” Michelle said.

To ace in the pageant, Dee shared that she “compartmentalized” to focus on her training and learned to manage her time and team – the same things she wishes Chelsea would also develop.

“So it's gonna take a lot of compartmentalization and time management and team management as well,” Dee said.

According to her, it is not only enough for Chelsea to think positive, but also to be surrounded with the right people that would work with her for the crown.

“So it's really just trying to help her - from the right mindset to (the right) people,” Michelle said.

After passing the crown to Chelsea last May, Michelle is now back to acting and can be seen in the GMA action-drama “Black Rider.”