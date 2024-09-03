Philippines to host Miss Earth 2024 pageant in November

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Earth pageant will return to the Philippines this year.

In their official social media account, Miss Earth announced that the finals and coronation night will be held at Okada Manila on November 9.

"The Philippines will once again play host to MISS EARTH delegates from all over Earth as the unique pageant continues to blend glamour with profound commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability," Miss Earth wrote.

"This year’s theme is “HERITAGE” – MISS EARTH will be traveling to different places in the Philippines showcasing it’s breath-taking eco-tourism destinations and promoting its rich heritage. We will also be featuring the heritage of participating countries from all over the World!" it added.

Miss Earth said that events will commence in October. All events will be live streamed worldwide on Miss Earth's social media channels. Finals will be aired on A2Z, the Filipino Channel and on local and online channels of some participating countries.

"HERITAGE - Let us protect and preserve our past and present, for our future generations to cherish and enjoy!" Miss Earth said.

Albania's Drita Ziri was crowned as last year's Miss Earth in Vietnam. Philippine bet Yllana Aduana finished second place and was proclaimed as Miss Earth Air.

