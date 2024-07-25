Trisha Martinez juggles being a dentist and Binibining Pilipinas 2nd-runner up

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2nd-runner up Trisha Martinez revealed her struggle in joining this year’s pageant.

During their media visit to Philstar.com office, Trisha said joining a pageant is not cheap.

“Joining a national pageant is not cheap, sometimes six figures to seven figures ang ilalabas ng each girl. And to me, I've come to the point that I realized that it's not just about the money. It's a dream, not just me, but the people around me,” she said.

Trisha first believed that she already closed her door in joining pageantry but the people around her rallied for her to join again.

“I'm a small town girl so minsan lang magkaroon ng representative and I really pushed para makapag-create ng something better. And this comeback, I thought I would be closing my doors na to pageantry but my glam team was really hopeful that I would still give it a last shot. So they plan every single detail. 'Yung approval ko na lang ang hinihintay. And then little did I know I was planning na pala. 'Yung pinaka-concern ko lang talaga 'yung clinic e. Basta hindi mapapabayaan ang mga pasyente. May sumalo ng clinic, nakasali ako,” she said.

She also said that the Binibining Pilipinas is a family to her.

“Here I am, with the sash and the crown so I am so happy. But one thing that really draws me back to pageantry, for me kasi I felt na 'yung Binibining Pilipinas kasi is like a family to me. It's like coming back to home,” she said.

“I love working with the people in the organization. If joining a pageant would still give me time to spend more time with them to know them better and to create more memories with them then masaya ko na ginawa ko 'to,” she added. — Video by EC Toledo, Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos

