‘Sobrang presko!’: Ryza Cenon unlocks goal to shave own head

MANILA, Philippines — From acting, to dancing and to painting, “Starstruck” Ultimate Female Survivor Ryza Cenon has ticked off another item in her bucket list: to shave her own head!

Last week, at the launch of Italian bag label Biagini Borse in Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Ryza was among the celebrity guests.

She shared at an interview exclusive with Philstar.com that she decided to shave her head last month for a new movie.

“Actually, ako ‘yung nag-presenta na magpagupit. ‘Yun ‘yung kailangan sa role so sabi ko, okay lang na magpakalbo ako para doon sa role ko,” she said, clarifying that while she was the first one to run the shaver over her head, professional hairstylists finished the job.

“More on kabado kasi I don’t know ‘yung magiging outcome ‘yung pagiging kalbo ko and excited ako kasi isa s’ya sa (nasa) bucket list ko. So parang kabado na excited talaga ako!”

“Sobrang presko!” she declared on what it feels like to be bald for the first time. “Sobrang nakaka-save ka ng time kapag nakakaligo ka.”

According to her, since shaving her head, she now takes a bath about four times a day because it has become less hassle for her to bathe.

“Minsan tinatamad tayo maligo, ‘di ba, kasi magpapatuyo pa tayo ng hair,” she said, “Ngayon, hindi ko na s’ya iniisip. Maliligo na lang ako and then dire-diretso na bihis then done!”

For the Biagini Borse launch, Ryza wore an oversized Farah Abu-designed floral ear cuff to suit her new ‘do.

Also complementing her new style is Biagini Borse, a welcome addition to luxury retailer Corso Como 88’s wide array of brands like Loewe, Celine, Prada and Dior Pinel et Pinel, A.P.C., Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far, and Buti Italia, to name a few.

“There was a time I was out shopping in Italy, and then I saw Biagini in one of the stores. I immediately fell in love with the hobo bag (Legenda) in python leather. It was beautiful and lightweight for a python bag and I ended up getting every color of this particular bag,” Corso Como 88 founder Imelda Menguito-Sciandra shared her reason in adding the renowned brand to Corso Como 88’s product portfolio.

More than just a new fashion statement, Ryza dedicated her baldness to cancer patients and those who lost hair due to conditions like depression and Alopecia.

“I admire all who’s going through a lot in their lives, who needs to lose their hair just to fight for their lives. You are a warrior!” she said in an Instagram post.

“With or without hair, you are beautiful and strong person. Keep fighting! Never ever lose hope. Embrace it and be kind to yourself.

“Shout out sa mga cancer patients na nag under go ng chemotherapy, sa mga may alopecia, & under depression. Keep on living your life fully everyday because you matter.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos