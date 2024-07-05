Fashion’s fresh talent takes the runway at Style Conquest 2024

The runway saw six iAcademy Fashion design graduates debut their stunning collections alongside show-stopping appearances by P-pop groups.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh, innovative designs from the fashion industry’s up-and-coming designers take center stage at the Style Conquest held on June 30 at Green Sun Hotel, Makati.

The runway saw six iAcademy Fashion design graduates, namely Joanna Santos, Jannah Collado, Abby Fernadez, Ellyn Denubo, Megan Davies and Elene mariano, debut their stunning collections, alongside show-stopping appearances by P-pop groups G22, VXON, AJAA, YES MY LOVE (YML) and VIVA artist Rabin Angeles.

Joanna Santos, drawing inspiration from her late grandmother, captivated with her contemporary avant-garde couture, while Jannah Collado crafted women’s wear, was influenced by her astrophobia and the intensity of thunderstorms and lightning, infusing grunge punk aesthetics.

Abby Fernandez impressed with her innovative Filipino-Japanese streetwear, featuring unique textile prints that harmoniously fused cultural elements from both nations, while Ellyn Denubo’s avant-garde designs featuring daring cuts and unconventional materials aimed to capture the flair of a perya.

Megan Davies' designs artfully fuse contemporary sophistication with playful textures and charming details, while Elene Mariano explores themes of sexual awakening and womanhood in her creations.

Joining these emerging designers in the two-act show were eight seasoned industry professionals, each showcasing their latest collections.

The runway was graced with bold, oversized silhouettes, delicate handcrafted details and avant-garde statements, reflecting the diverse perspectives and expertise of established designers, namely Paul Matt, Edrick Paz, JM Rosario, Camille Besacruz, Emanuel Riñoza, Kein Dumlao, Nash August and Basil Malicsi.

Style Conquest 2024 made its debut as a platform for iAcademy graduates’ collections, showcasing the creativity and innovation of these emerging fashion designers and the wider fashion community.

Looking ahead, the team behind Style Conquest 2024 eagerly anticipates its return this October.