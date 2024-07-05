Jackie Gonzaga enters her 'brightest era' as the face of Brightest Skin Essentials

The grand revelation was made in a pinkish-inspired ballroom of B Hotel in Quezon City last June 28.

MANILA, Philippines — “I’m in my brightest era,” says Bubbly rising star, It’s Showtime host, TV and internet personality, Jackie “Ate Girl” Gonzaga after being revealed as the newest face of Brightest Skin Essentials.

Welcomed by none other than CEO Yanna Salonga, Jackie expressed her heartfelt gratitude as she became the “Brightest Angel” of Brightest Skin Essentials.

“I am thankful that we have the Brightest Skin Family. Thank you very much for I am grateful and it feels heartwarming to be trusted as the face of the brand,” Jackie said.

In a media conference, Jackie was asked about her day and how she cared for her skin. She revealed that she uses the product and her must skin routine is applying sunblock. “It’s a must for me na gawin, ang mag-sunblock,” Jackie shared.

As the newest endorser of Brightest Skin Essentials, she uttered this important remark. “Kung gusto mong nagniningning ang balat mo, dapat nagniningning din ang kalooban mo”

In her final message, Jackie shared this manifestation as the newest member of the Brightest Skin Essentials Family. “I am so happy and grateful to be part of the Brightest Skin Essentials Family. Maraming salamat po sa pag-welcome ninyo sa akin dito sa pamilyang ito. I hope and pray, and alam kong mina-manifest natin ito, to more brightest days ahead,” she said.

Prior to the media conference and Jackie Gonzaga’s grand reveal, Brightest Skin Essentials gathered its distributors in all parts of the country in an afternoon affair and had a formal contract signing.

According to Salonga, she invited all her distributors to be part of this milestone for Brightest Skin as she recognizes her so-called “STARS,” who are there for her at the beginning of Brightest Skin’s journey.

“Gusto ko kasama ko kayo ngayon dito at dahil kasama ko kayo nagsimula, every step of the way na ginagawa sa brand kasama kayo at saksi kayo. Sana ma-appreciate ninyo lahat ng aming ginagawa para sa inyo, para sa ikatatatag at mas ikagaganda ng ating brand”, Salonga said.

“I want you to be here today because you have been with me since the start. Every step of the way that we are doing for the brand, you are here and witnessed them. I hope you appreciate all that we do for you, to help our brand become stronger and better,” Salonga said.

Brightest Skin Essentials is well-known for its rejuvenating set composed of Intensive Kojie-Carrot Soap, Intensive Toner, Intensive Sunblocker SPF 60 and Intensive Night Cream. Also available: Bleaching Bamboo Milk Scrub, Femcare Intimate Wash, Renew and Reveal Peeling Lotion and Beauty Pads.

All these products are available online and with certified product registration from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are also HALAL-certified.

Brightest Skin Essentials promises to deliver and continue innovating products as well as being committed to keeping their products of their best quality, at a very reasonable price.

With this exciting partnership between Brightest Skin Essentials and Jackie “Ate Girl” Gonzaga, Salonga is hopeful that they will help inspire others to keep on shining the brightest as they discover and use these skincare products.

For more information, follow Brightest Skin Essentials on social media or email [email protected].

Editor's Note: This press release from Brightest Skin Essentials is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.