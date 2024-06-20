Kyline Alcantara shares rainy season must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the rainy season is officially here, actress Kyline Alcantara makes sure to arm herself with must-haves that are not only functional but are also stylish.

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Kyline was able to spot new season must-haves, including shoes and cover-ups she could easily pull out when the need arises.

“Shoes that I could turn on, a blazer kasi malamig po, and of course, payong!” she specifically said at an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“What I love about Bally is it’s casual and at the same time, it’s luxurious – the fabric, the shoes. I can use it every day but at the same time, I can use it at special occasions,” she said.

This new boutique allows the Swiss luxury label to showcase its new store concept under Simone Bellotti’s creative direction, embracing both heritage and contemporary aesthetics. It offers a full range of the brand’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, and accessories for both men and women. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya