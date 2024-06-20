Kathryn Bernardo lookalike? Kyline Alcantara reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara cannot hide her smile from ear to ear when asked for her reaction about her looking like fellow star Kathryn Bernardo.

“Salamat po! Kinikilig ako, actually!” Kyline told Philstar.com at the recent opening of the new Bally store in Rustan’s Makati.

It was not the Kapuso actress’ first time to be told that she is a mirror image of her Kapamilya counterpart.

According to her, a celebrity doctor for which she and Kathryn were both endorsers told them that they look like each other.

“Nasabihan n’ya (celebrity doctor) kami na we’re together, kami ni Ate Kath, and we just looked at each other and, ‘Oo nga!’,” Kyline recalled.

“So kinikilig ako kasi Ate Kath is such a beautiful person – inside and out. So it’s a great honor! OA (over acting) man ‘yung honor, pero it’s such a great honor na maging kamukha n’ya kahit papaano.”

When asked what project would suit them if they are to work together, Kyline agreed with sisters, but not as rivals.

“I cannot play a rival of Ate Kath. Sa totoong buhay at sa ano (showbiz project). Parang feeling ko hindi ko s’ya kayang tarayan,” Kyline professed.

“But definitely sisters pero sana, drama. Heavy drama kasi nakita ko si Ate Kath sa ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ nakita ko s’ya sa ‘A Very Good Girl,’ masterpiece talaga!”

When teased that they should be twin sisters, Kyline exclaimed, “Grabe naman!”

Kyline was among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Photos by Rustan's/Released, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya