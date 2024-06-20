^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo lookalike? Kyline Alcantara reacts

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara cannot hide her smile from ear to ear when asked for her reaction about her looking like fellow star Kathryn Bernardo.

“Salamat po! Kinikilig ako, actually!” Kyline told Philstar.com at the recent opening of the new Bally store in Rustan’s Makati.

It was not the Kapuso actress’ first time to be told that she is a mirror image of her Kapamilya counterpart.

According to her, a celebrity doctor for which she and Kathryn were both endorsers told them that they look like each other. 

“Nasabihan n’ya (celebrity doctor) kami na we’re together, kami ni Ate Kath, and we just looked at each other and, ‘Oo nga!’,” Kyline recalled.

“So kinikilig ako kasi Ate Kath is such a beautiful person – inside and out. So it’s a great honor! OA (over acting) man ‘yung honor, pero it’s such a great honor na maging kamukha n’ya kahit papaano.”

When asked what project would suit them if they are to work together, Kyline agreed with sisters, but not as rivals.

“I cannot play a rival of Ate Kath. Sa totoong buhay at sa ano (showbiz project). Parang feeling ko hindi ko s’ya kayang tarayan,” Kyline professed.

“But definitely sisters pero sana, drama. Heavy drama kasi nakita ko si Ate Kath sa ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ nakita ko s’ya sa ‘A Very Good Girl,’ masterpiece talaga!”

When teased that they should be twin sisters, Kyline exclaimed, “Grabe naman!”

Kyline was among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Photos by Rustan's/Released, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

vuukle comment

KATHRYN BERNARDO

KYLINE ALCANTARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ogie Diaz files counter-affidavit; Mama Loi files perjury case vs Bea Alonzo

Ogie Diaz files counter-affidavit; Mama Loi files perjury case vs Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The camp of showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz filed a counter-affidavit for the cyber libel cases filed against them by actress Bea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Comedian Yoyong Martires passes away at 77

Comedian Yoyong Martires passes away at 77

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Veteran comedian and ex-PBA player Rosalio “Yoyong” Martires has passed away at the age of 77 years old.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sheryl Cruz reveals real score with Anjo Yllana, Aga Muhlach, Romnick Sarmenta

Sheryl Cruz reveals real score with Anjo Yllana, Aga Muhlach, Romnick Sarmenta

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress-singer Sheryl Cruz recalled some fond memories with her past reel partners, including Anjo Yllana and Romnick Sa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Armie Hammer addresses 'bizarre' cannibalism, abuse allegations

Armie Hammer addresses 'bizarre' cannibalism, abuse allegations

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actor Armie Hammer broke his silence on the cannibalism and abuse allegations surrounding him the past few years, saying he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolina Magdangal joins Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales for comeback teleserye

Jolina Magdangal joins Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales for comeback teleserye

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
After almost 10 years, Jolina Magdangal will be seen again on a teleserye with another comebacking actor, Jericho Rosales,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Live-action 'Totally Spies!' show in development at Amazon

Live-action 'Totally Spies!' show in development at Amazon

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The popular animated series "Totally Spies!" is getting the live-action treatment at Amazon, with comedian Will Ferrell joining...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with drunk driving outside New York City

Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with drunk driving outside New York City

By Agence France-Presse | 22 hours ago
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Marian Rivera shares parenting advice
play

WATCH: Marian Rivera shares parenting advice

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Marian Rivera-Dantes is one of the busiest and most influential actresses working in the country today.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Marian Rivera keeps kids protected amid change of weather
play

How Marian Rivera keeps kids protected amid change of weather

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Even as she reigns supreme as the "Kapuso Primetime Queen," Marian Rivera-Dantes still considers being a mother as her greatest...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Stell steals spotlight at David Foster concert with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'
play

SB19's Stell steals spotlight at David Foster concert with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
SB19 member Stell stole the spotlight at the David Foster concert in Araneta Coliseum last night.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with