‘Never give up on love’: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what’s the real score?

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara confirmed that it was her who had a dinner date with basketball star Kobe Paras.

It can be recalled that the two posted “mysterious” photos of a dinner date on their Instagram Stories recently, and Internet users figured out that the photos were taken at the same venue.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com at the opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Kyline did not deny that it was her who had a date with Kobe as seen in Kobe’s Instagram Stories, and vice versa.

When asked, however, what is the real score between them, the actress and fashion influencer laughed, “Oh! I don’t know, actually!”

When asked if she is single or seeing someone, Kyline affirmed: “Yes, I am single.”

“Single life is great! Totoo ‘yung sinasabi nila na masarap talaga maging single,” she declared, “Pero masarap din namang magmahal.”

Despite her recent breakup and heartbreak before Kobe, Kyline swore that she “will never give up on love.”

“Free love is everywhere – freely given and received also,” she asserted.

For now, Kyline is enjoying being “free” and “doing whatever I want.”

She, however, clarified that she did not feel “caged” whenever she was in a relationship.

Kyline was among the guests at the opening of Bally's Rustan's Makati store, which according to the department store chain's statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand's visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style.