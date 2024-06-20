^

Kyline Alcantara congratulates ex Darren Espanto for 10th anniversary concert

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — “Maayos na maayos po kami ni Darren ngayon.”

Such was how Kyline Alcantara described her current state with singer-actor Darren Espanto, who recently revealed in the GMA talk show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” that he used to date Kyline.

At Kyline’s recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, the actress congratulated her “ex” Darren for a successful 10th anniversary concert that she watched through clips, including Darren’s performance with Sarah Geronimo.

“It was perfection! Ang galing nilang dalawa!” Kyline said of Darren and Sarah’s number.

“Actually, hindi ko pa po s’ya na-congratulate d’un sa concert n’ya, so kung mapapanood mo man ‘to, congratulations!” Kyline said.

Although not yet into recording, Kyline admitted that she, too, wanted to explore a singing career in the future. 

“Of course, pinag-iisipan ko po ‘yun, kasi s’yempre, gusto natin mag-explore sa mga bagay-bagay. However, I want to do it (with a) full heart. Like wholeheartedly, gusto ko s’yang ma-focus, and right now, I cannot focus on that. Yeah, acting first. ‘Pag naglabas ako ng music, gusto ko talaga ‘yung makaka-resonate, maraming makaka-relate. Because I want to put some personal things into it.”

Kyline professed that though she is a music lover, she is not yet good at writing songs.

“There are a lot of composers who told me to just write and don’t be scared about it,” she shared, “But wala pa po ako sa gan’un.”

When asked if Darren taught her anything about music, she quipped: “Hindi po. Wala eh, parang naglolokohan lang kami parati kapag nagkikita kami!”

Kyline was among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Photos by Rustan's, ABS-CBN/Released; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

vuukle comment

DARREN ESPANTO

KYLINE ALCANTARA
