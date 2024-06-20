Raymond Gutierrez attends Fendi's Spring Summer 2025 in Milan

Raymond Gutierrez at Milan Fashion Week for Fendi with Nicholas Galitzine.

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Raymond Gutierrez attended the unveiling of Italian luxury brand Fendi's Spring-Summer 2025 collection recently held at Milan Fashion Week.

The new collection centered around nostalgia and paid homage to the brand's codes that predated the first men's silhouette revealed back in 1990.

The collection boasts proudly the Selleria stitch, which the Fendi family learned from Roman master saddlers.

Among the new outfits include poplin shirt sleeves slashed at the elbow, polo plackets twist from throat to rub, assymetric silk knits unbuttoned down the shoulder and patch-pocket overshirts with silk ties.

The latter are worn over pleated shorts and layered beneath short summer jackets combined with linen, leather, Madras check cotton and ultralight suede.

Leading the Fendi Men's ambassadors were the British star of "The Idea of You" Nicholas Galitzine, Japanese artist Ren Maguro and Chinese actor Zhang Ruoyun.

Stray Kids' Ban Cham, Italian singers Marco Mengoni, Mr. Rain, Tananai and model James Turlington were also spotted in the show.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie Kim makes runway debut for Jacquemus