Blackpink's Jennie Kim makes runway debut for Jacquemus

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jennie Kim of the girl group Blackpink made her first appearance on a fashion runway through French label Jacquemus.

Both Jennie and the brand's founder Simon Porte Jacquemus teased the artist would not just be seated front row for Jacquemus's 15th anniversary show in Capri, Italy as she had done in previous runways.

True enough, Jennie closed the show wearing a sleeveless and backless black dress, zebra-print shoes, and a turqouise clutch bag that matched the island's surrounding waters.

Rehearsal photos posted by the Jacquemus brand on Instagram see Jennie wearing a red-orange towel and shades, posing on the brick floor where the models and Jennie walked for the show proper.

It marks yet another fashion milestone for Jennie having debuted last year on the red carpets for the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.

Earlier this year, Jennie returned to the Met Gala wearing a customized Alaïa royal deep blue mini dress from the designer's 2024 fall collection that used a single merino yarn.

The outfit, draping behind like a cape and train, wrapped around Jennie's midsection as she completed the look with a dainty belt made of pearls and matching blue heels.

Late last year, Jennie became the first member of Blackpink to launch her own label, which will handle all her projects as a soloist. The group opted not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment for solo activities.

Lisa and Jisoo have since followed in Jennie's steps, though activities under Blackpink will still be managed by YG Entertainment.

