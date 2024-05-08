^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 8:40am
Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids
Korean stars Jennie Kim of Blackpink and Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala
Getty Images via AFP / Dia Dipasupil, Aliah Anderson, Jamie McCarthy

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Stray Kids made their Met Gala debut at the fashion event's 2024 edition and were greeted during the event by a fellow K-pop star, Jennie Kim of Blackpink.

The eight members of Stray Kids — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N — all wore outfits from Tommy Hilfiger.

The artists all initially had black overcoats on before taking them off to reveal each of them wore custom outfits in Hilfiger's signature red, white, and blue (with some gold accents here and there).

Stray Kids were initially tapped by the American fashion company for its spring campaign just last month, a collaboration that timed well for their first appearance at the Met Gala.

Making her second appearance at arguably fashion's biggest event was Jennie, stunning everyone in customized Alaïa royal deep blue mini dress from the designer's 2024 fall collection that used a single merino yarn.

The oufit, draping behind like a cape and train, wrapped around Jennie's midsection as she completed the look with a dainty belt made of pearls and matching blue heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAI?A (@maisonalaia)

Last year for her Met Gala debut, Jennie nailed the theme honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a vintage Chanel dress (having been named an ambassador of Chanel in 2021).

Later during the event proper, Jennie caught up with Stray Kids and even snapped a photo with the group, who are now the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala event.

Other Korean celebrities that attended the Met Gala this year were "Past Lives" star Greta Lee in a white risqué Loewe gown and Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun wearing a black Thom Browne suit.

This year's Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny joining Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour as hosts.

RELATED: Hummingbirds, hooves take over Met Gala 2024 red carpet

vuukle comment

BLACKPINK

JENNIE KIM

K-POP

KPOP

MET GALA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines
12 days ago

Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson will bring Korean star Ma Dong-seok in the Philippines soon. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ryan Bang serves as interpreter for 'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong
12 days ago

Ryan Bang serves as interpreter for 'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Comedian Ryan Bang served as an interpreter for Korean star Kim Hyun-joong.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sponge Cola releases new song inspired by hit K-drama 'Queen of Tears'
12 days ago

Sponge Cola releases new song inspired by hit K-drama 'Queen of Tears'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Local rock band Sponge Cola have released another track inspired by a Korean drama series, this time, the popular "Queen of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park joins Apl.de.ap at Black Eyed Peas concert
13 days ago

Sandara Park joins Apl.de.ap at Black Eyed Peas concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean singer Sandara Park joined Filipino-American rapper Apl.dep.ap onstage during the latter's sold-out concert with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2'&nbsp;
April 19, 2024 - 10:12am

Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | April 19, 2024 - 10:12am
There are more familiar names in Philippine showbiz and K-pop who are slated to guest in the second season of "Running Man...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Aespa's Winter recovering from collapsed lung surgery
April 13, 2024 - 2:20pm

Aespa's Winter recovering from collapsed lung surgery

By Kristofer Purnell | April 13, 2024 - 2:20pm
Korean singer Kim Min-jeong, better known as Winter of the girl group Aespa, is in recovery after undergoing surgery for a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with