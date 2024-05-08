Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids

Korean stars Jennie Kim of Blackpink and Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Stray Kids made their Met Gala debut at the fashion event's 2024 edition and were greeted during the event by a fellow K-pop star, Jennie Kim of Blackpink.

The eight members of Stray Kids — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N — all wore outfits from Tommy Hilfiger.

The artists all initially had black overcoats on before taking them off to reveal each of them wore custom outfits in Hilfiger's signature red, white, and blue (with some gold accents here and there).

Stray Kids were initially tapped by the American fashion company for its spring campaign just last month, a collaboration that timed well for their first appearance at the Met Gala.

Making her second appearance at arguably fashion's biggest event was Jennie, stunning everyone in customized Alaïa royal deep blue mini dress from the designer's 2024 fall collection that used a single merino yarn.

The oufit, draping behind like a cape and train, wrapped around Jennie's midsection as she completed the look with a dainty belt made of pearls and matching blue heels.

Last year for her Met Gala debut, Jennie nailed the theme honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a vintage Chanel dress (having been named an ambassador of Chanel in 2021).

Later during the event proper, Jennie caught up with Stray Kids and even snapped a photo with the group, who are now the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala event.

Other Korean celebrities that attended the Met Gala this year were "Past Lives" star Greta Lee in a white risqué Loewe gown and Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun wearing a black Thom Browne suit.

This year's Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny joining Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour as hosts.

