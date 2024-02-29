Blackpink's Jennie sizzles in Calvin Klein Spring campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Klein has once more tapped Korean artist Jennie of the girl group Blackpink for its Spring 2024 campaign.

Mert Alas shot and directed Jennie wearing several of the brand's underwear and jeans, magnifying her playful confidence and distinctive energy. Styling was done by Emmanuelle Alt.

Among the outfits she wore were the Intense Power underwear that updates classic silhouettes with a bold iteration of the brand logo, new sensual minimalist lingerie designed for expressive and seductive comfort, and stylish loose fit '90s Straight Jeans, evoking effortlessness and nostalgia.

Other pieces include a Classic Trucker Jacket, Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bandeau Bra, Micro Mini Denim Skirt, Refined Denim Zip Jacket and an Ultra-High Rise Wide Leg Fit Jeans.

Jennie's campaign is the last of the brand's Spring 2024 line-up after shoots featuring Kendall Jenner, Jungkook from BTS and Calvin Klein newcomer Idris Elba.

Jungkook's shoot drew attention from brand supporters and the group's fandom, ARMY, alike, following his shoot at New York's Grand Central Station.

The Korean singer became a global ambassador for the brand in December 2021 and has been appearing in several of its campaigns ever since.

Late last year, Jennie became the first member of Blackpink to launch her own label, which will handle all her projects as a soloist. The group opted not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment for solo activities.

Lisa and Jisoo have since followed in Jennie's steps, though activities under Blackpink will still be managed by YG Entertainment.

