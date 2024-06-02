Miss Universe Philippines explains delayed streaming of 2024 coronation

Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena in May 23, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines thanked the public for their "patience and understanding" after its May 22 coronation night started later than its appointed time.

The organization posted its gratitude and explanation on its Facebook account on May 31, where it also explained why the livestreamed show took longer. The coronation night was slated for May 22, but the actual coronation of the eventual winner, Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo, took place on the wee hours, at past 1 a.m., of May 23.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding when the show started a bit later than the appointed time so we can give way to the numerous requests of ticket-holders who were coming straight from work that day," the organizers wrote on Facebook.

The coronation was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It was livestreamed via Empire's YouTube channel beginning at past 8 p.m. on May 22 until past 1 a.m. on May 23, with many social media users noting the long commercial gaps in between the show.

"And for understanding that The Coronation, which was livestreamed but taped-as-live, takes longer than an actual live broadcast. Enough time was needed to be devoted to tabulations, production set-ups, and costume changes to make sure that we give you the best possible edited, geared-for-a-global-audience and made-for-tv-airing version of the event," the Miss Universe Philippines said.

The Bulacan beauty bested 52 other hopefuls, some of whom were pageant veterans. The runners-up were: Stacey Gabriel (Cainta, 1st runner-up), Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province, 2nd runner-up), Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio, 3rd runner-up) and Christi McGarry (Taguig, 4th runner-up).

Later after the coronation night, Valencia was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines, Pampanga’s Cyrillen Payumo as Miss Charm Philippines, Iloilo’s Alexie Brooks as Miss Eco International Philippines and Ahtisa Manalo as Miss Cosmo Philippines.

RELATED: Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024