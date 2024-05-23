'Bulacan Barbie' becomes first Filipino-Black American to win Miss Universe Philippines

Chelsea Anne Manalo of Bulacan has been crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Anne Manalo of Bulacan has been crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena today.

She first became the talk of the town after a Facebook page posted a rumored list of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 aspirants.

The 22-year-old stunner from Meycauayan, Bulacan is a Filipino-American who is not new in the pageant scene.

In 2017, she joined Miss World Philippines and landed in the Top 15 finalists.

The photo of Manalo uploaded in the Facebook page of Philippine Pageants garnered over 242,000 likes, 5,500 comments, and 11,000 shares as of 2021.

LorraineAnn Facundo commented: “Living black barbie.”

Some of the comments were also projections about her.

Loverly Buladaco, one of the top comments, said: “I can feel the Ms. Universe vibe on her.”

The Bulakenya beauty is believed to be the first-ever Filipino-African American who will represent the country in Miss Universe.