Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Anne Manalo became the talk of the town after a Facebook page posted a rumored list of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 aspirants.

The 22-year-old stunner from Meycauayan, Bulacan is a Filipino-American who is not new in the pageant scene.

In 2017, she joined Miss World Philippines and landed in the Top 15 finalists.

Now that she is reportedly joining Miss Universe Philippines, Filipino pageants fans could not stop raving about her.

The photo of Manalo uploaded in the Facebook page of Philippine Pageants has now garnered 242,000 likes, 5,500 comments, and 11,000 shares as of writing.

LorraineAnn Facundo commented: “Living black barbie.”

Meanwhile, Luzvi Morales said: “Pinoy surname, Pinoy beauty, Pinoy features #filipino #filipinopride #filipina.”

Some of the comments were also projections about her.

Loverly Buladaco, one of the top comments, said: “I can feel the Ms. Universe vibe on her.”

Kimberly Daño commented: “She’s the one... she’ll get the crown! Mark it!”

Michelle Mielkhaeylla also said: “This One! She will slay the stage for Sure.”

If the Bulakenya beauty wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021, she is believed to be the first-ever Filipino-African American who will represent the country in Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Philippines has yet to release the official list of candidates. The deadline for submission of applications is on June 24.