




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe
Chelsea Anne Manalo
chelseamanalo_ofc via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 8:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Anne Manalo became the talk of the town after a Facebook page posted a rumored list of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 aspirants. 



The 22-year-old stunner from Meycauayan, Bulacan is a Filipino-American who is not new in the pageant scene. 



In 2017, she joined Miss World Philippines and landed in the Top 15 finalists. 



Now that she is reportedly joining Miss Universe Philippines, Filipino pageants fans could not stop raving about her. 



The photo of Manalo uploaded in the Facebook page of Philippine Pageants has now garnered 242,000 likes, 5,500 comments, and 11,000 shares as of writing. 



LorraineAnn Facundo commented: “Living black barbie.” 



Meanwhile, Luzvi Morales said: “Pinoy surname, Pinoy beauty, Pinoy features #filipino #filipinopride #filipina.” 



Some of the comments were also projections about her. 



Loverly Buladaco, one of the top comments, said: “I can feel the Ms. Universe vibe on her.” 



Kimberly Daño commented: “She’s the one... she’ll get the crown! Mark it!” 



Michelle Mielkhaeylla also said: “This One! She will slay the stage for Sure.” 



If the Bulakenya beauty wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021, she is believed to be the first-ever Filipino-African American who will represent the country in Miss Universe.



Miss Universe Philippines has yet to release the official list of candidates. The deadline for submission of applications is on June 24. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Amid clamor, a fan took time to make an edit of Glaiza de Castro voicing Alexandra Trese and it left the Internet "shook...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jayda&rsquo;s parents advise her to be patient in love, career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jayda’s parents advise her to be patient in love, career


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following in the musical footsteps of her parents Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza is no surprise.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DJ Mo Twister shares struggles of marrying Angelicopter in Iceland wilderness


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Disk jockeys Mo Twister and Angelicopter recently tied the knot in an unconventional ceremony in Iceland. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Before Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018, and now, a recording star, the Filipino-Australian beauty also went through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jessy Mendiola denies being 'Classic Lopez girl'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jessy Mendiola denies being 'Classic Lopez girl'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola denied rumors that she’s a “Classic Lopez Girl.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales said she’s open to do a new project with Thai superstar Mario Maurer. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Manila Luzon believes transgender bets should be allowed to join Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Manila Luzon believes transgender bets should be allowed to join Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino international drag queen Manila Luzon believed that transgender people should be allowed to join international pageants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Willie Nep&rsquo;s old passion  gets new platforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Willie Nep’s old passion  gets new platforms


                              

                                                                  By Nenet Galang-PereÃ±a |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The global pandemic which has brought the entertainment industry to its knees cannot stop the national treasure and legend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The multi-faceted musical life of Christian Bautista
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The multi-faceted musical life of Christian Bautista


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Christian Bautista remains true to his musical core. In spite of acting opportunities that have come his way, he never deviates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BenJen 2.0: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught in steamy PDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BenJen 2.0: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught in steamy PDA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reuniting couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were video graphed displaying their affection in public at Nobu in Malib...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with