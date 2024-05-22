fresh no ads
How to vote for the next Miss Universe Philippines 2024 winner

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 9:07am
How to vote for the next Miss Universe Philippines 2024 winner
MANILA, Philippines — Have you been a member of a selection committee or a judging panel?

Those who have will tell you how difficult it is to weigh your options to arrive at the best results.

Well, tonight is your chance to be the 11th member of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 judging panel.

In a message on social media, the MUPH Organization wrote, "You can be the 11th judge! Fans everywhere can now vote for their favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finalists and help increase their chances of getting closer to the crown.

"From the Top 20, vote for your favorite to enter the Top 10. And from the Top 10, you can vote again to move up your favorite to the Top 5. From the Top 5, vote one last time for the one you think deserves to be Miss Universe Philippines 2024!

"This is exactly how it feels to be a judge in Miss Universe Philippines! The power to choose our next queen is in YOUR hands!"

Cast your votes using the Miss Universe Philippines app.

Catch the finale later tonight in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Or, you may opt to watch the Livestream via EmpirePH's channel on YouTube. All others can watch the final show on Sunday, May 26, through a delayed telecast on GMA.

