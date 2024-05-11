Jeannie Mai as host: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 reveals casting reel winners

The winners of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 casting reel challenge are (from left) Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Bacoor), Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo) and Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province).

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization announced the Top 3 winners of its casting reel challenge.

In alphabetical order, they are:

- Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Bacoor),

- Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province) and

- Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo)

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Universe, meet your Zonrox Colorsafe casting reel winners. Congratulations on your shining moment! Let's keep spreading this radiant energy to brighten not just our own universe, but everyone else's, too!"

The organization also informed the pageant community on the additional co-hosts that will grace the finale.

Apart from Miss Universe 2022 R'bonney Gabriel and actor Alden Richards, TV-movie actress Gabbi Garcia and multi-media personality Tim Yap will also co-host the coronation ceremony together with Emmy-award winner Jeannie Mai.

In a post on its Instagram account, the MUPH organization wrote, "Yes, Jeannie Mai will be here. The well-loved Miss Universe host and TV personality will be one of the hosts of The Coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on May 22."

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 final show will unfold in SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 22 at 8 p.m. It's going to be an unforgettable evening!

