Miss Universe Philippines 2024 runway challenge Top 5 bared

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced the Top 5 delegates in this year's Jojo Bragais' runway challenge.

Since holding the national pageant in 2020, the pasarela competition has been an integral part of the annual search. The most memorable one featured Steffi Aberasturi, who sashayed atop the unfinished Cebu-Cordova expressway in 2021.

In alphabetical order, the five delegates who topped the online poll for this year are:

- Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo),

- Angel Rose Tambal (Leyte),

- Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province),

- Matea Mahal Smith (Florida), and

- Stephanie Faye Gerona (Quirino)

A candidate's pasarela shows her level of confidence, as well as her technical dexterity in executing her catwalk skills, turns and twirls in instances where her stance and gait are being evaluated.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, here are your choices! These are the Top 5 delegates in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 UP Runway Challenge. Their placement was determined purely by your votes. Congratulations to these ladies!

"The Runway Challenge is brought to you by Jojo Bragais. Walk, win! The winner of the Runway Challenge will automatically get a spot at the finals."

During the finale, there will be special performances by Lola Amour and Thai star Win Metawin, aside from drag queen Marina Summers. The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines finale will unfold on May 22, 8 p.m. in SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

