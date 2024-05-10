Marks & Spencer makes summer hotter with fashion show in front Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — British lifestyle brand Marks & Spencer (M&S) recently presented its 2024 summer collection directly across the mouth of the active Taal Volcano in Laurel, Batangas.

Held by the Taal Lake shore of boutique hotel Nuuk, M&S’ catwalk presentation showcased the United Kingdom brand’s summer offerings for women and men — with the volcano and its stunning sunset scenery as backdrop.

Catherine Huang, General Manager of Rustan Marketing Specialists Inc., local distributor of M&S, said in a speech read at the event that M&S is one of UK’s most reliable brands for quality and stylish clothing.

“We at M&S Philippines are very excited to do this launch in Nuuk Taal,” she said in the read speech, “We hope that you’d also appreciate the vibrant colors and modern styles of our current women’s and men’s collection that we’re featuring today – clothing that we know are anything but ordinary.”

Event host Bianca Valerio said at the show’s introduction that the summer collection bursts with colors, shimmer and details such sustainable materials like 100% cotton and ethically-sourced materials through M&S’ Plan A program.

“And in this type of climate, that’s what you need — breathable fabrics,” she touted.

“In 2007, Marks & Spencer launched this program on sustainability called Plan A. And so, knowing that, they don’t only care about comfort and style. They also care about the planet,” she added.

Bianca noted that the collection “is not only for you and me, but for our family, our loved ones.”

For womenswear, M&S presented breezy dresses, one-shoulder dresses and linen flowing maxi slip skirts that exude grace and charm as occasion wear. For casualwear, the collection explored a mix of A-line pleat shorts, cutwork dresses, and reworked classics – casual styles ideal for making a statement for one’s planned laidback days under the sun.

For one’s next beach getaway, the label showcased elevated swimsuits, bikinis, and linen cover-ups. Complete your look with versatile holiday bags designed to hold all your beach essentials in style.

For men, the selection included rich indigo tones, soothing ecru hues, vibrant sunshine yellow and calming sage greens against refreshing highlights of tangerine. From iconic menswear pieces to understated preppy essentials, and smart casual styling options, the men’s collection exudes timeless elegance.

Embody a laidback vibe with short sleeve shirts featuring hand-painted botanical motifs. New styles to this collection include button-through knits, revere jersey polos, and coordinated sets. For holiday wear, elevate one’s wardrobe with innovative swim shorts boasting bold, vibrant colors and Quick Dry technology. Playful and abstract sailing and sporting graphics aim to infuse a sense of adventure.

Elevate one’s summer look with a curated selection of accessories. Shield yourself from the sun in style with a selection of cotton-rich bucket hats, available in an array of vibrant colors. Complete your ensemble with a pair of chunky acetate sunglasses, offering both fashion-forward design and practical ultraviolet (UV) protection, ensuring that you are prepared for any sunny adventure that lies ahead.

In the Philippines, M&S has 20 stores located in Central Square, Alabang Town Center, Eastwood, Gateway Mall, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, Shangri-la Plaza Mall, SM Aura Premier, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, TriNoma, Paseo Outlet Store in Laguna, Abreeza Mall and SM Lanang Premier in Davao, Ayala Cebu, Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro, and Marquee Mall in Pampanga. Spend a minimum single receipt purchase of P5,000 from April 15 to May 15 in-store or online and get a chance to win a three-day, two-night stay in Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort (SETIR) and a round trip flight from Sunlight Air. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya