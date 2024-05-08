Grandmas slay underwear fashion runway

MANILA, Philippines — While many fashion shows nowadays are keen into tapping the Gen Zs by using young influencers and even AI (Artificial Intelligence), international brand Avon chose to retrace its roots of empowering women of all stripes — by sending women from different walks of life, including senior citizens, down the runway.

At a recent benefit fashion show and concert in Recto, Manila, Avon launched its new 360 Comfort Bra and sent a powerful message of how women can shape the world through an inclusive fashion show that included models of different ages and sizes. The presentation was even made more vivid with live performances from Filipina artists such as Kiana Valenciano and a spoken word rendition.

The show culminated with the introduction of actress Heart Evangelista as the new face of the brand's intimate apparel. A model asked Heart to sign her bra at the end of the program. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya