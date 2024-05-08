Heart Evangelista fulfills dream to star in Victoria's Secret-like underwear show

MANILA, Philippines — Becoming a Victoria's Secret model was among the dreams of actress Heart Evangelista, a yearning that was somewhat fulfilled when she recently bannered an inclusive underwear fashion show.

At a recent benefit fashion show and concert in Recto, Manila, Avon launched its new 360 Comfort Bra and sent a powerful message of how women can shape the world through an inclusive fashion show that included models of different ages and sizes. The presentation was even made more vivid with live performances from Filipina artists such as Kiana Valenciano and a spoken word rendition.

The show culminated with the introduction of Evangelista as the new face of the brand's intimate apparel.

Instead of showing her bra, Heart wore a white Schiaparelli dress with a body-hugging silhouette that gave a peek at the shape of her bra, accentuated with the fashion house's signature lobster on the draped skirt.— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

