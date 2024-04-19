Issa Pressman shares 'bonding experience' with James Reid

MANILA, Philippines — Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her experience styling boyfriend James Reid.

At the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris fashion house Kenzo in Greenbelt 3, Makati City, the younger sister of actress Yassi Pressman told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that it was fun dressing up her singer-actor-talent manager boyfriend.

"I just do it like for fun! But he already has a good fashion eye," Issa said. "But it's fun! It's like a bonding experience."

It can be recalled that Issa styled James for his recent fashion week attendance in Europe.

"It's good to be matchy-matchy sometimes, but you know what, you don't have to panic. It's going to come out naturally eventually, and make sure lang that it's very themselves," she advised other girls who also want to style their boyfriends.

When asked for tips when it comes to shopping for boys, Issa said she also shops in the men's section, also in kids' section, not only for boys, but for herself. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos