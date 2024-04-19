fresh no ads
Fashion and Beauty

Issa Pressman shares styling advice

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her fashion tips at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris fashion house Kenzo in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the younger sister of actress Yassi Pressman advised to first, get to know one's silhouette.

"Like which part of the body do you want to accent and that's what you should show," Issa said.

Issa sometimes styles her boyfriend, singer-actor-talent manager James Reid. — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

