‘Kilig!’ James Reid, Issa Pressman share sweet moments at fashion event

MANILA, Philippines — Singers James Reid and Issa Pressman were “couple goals” at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris fashion house Kenzo in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

The pair spread sweetness as Issa was seen helping fix her boyfriend’s denim jacket, while James was a gentleman as he carried and assisted Issa sit in a platform for a photo shoot.

The couple wore outfits from Kenzo’s latest collection helmed by artistic director Nigo. — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos