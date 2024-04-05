Quezon City bet withdraws from Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City's Lorraine Ojimba, the representative of the city in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines, backed out from the competition due to health reasons.

In its official Facebook page, Miss Universe Philippines-Quezon City announced that Lorraine withdrew because of personal matters that took toll on her mental and physical well-being.

"We understand how difficult it can be to withdraw from something you have worked hard for, and our heart goes out to Lorraine and everyone who supported her during her MUPh 2024 journey," the statement said.

"We want to assure everyone that this decision was made after careful consideration, prioritizing Lorraine's health above all. We are grateful for your understanding and kindness during this time, and we hope to have your continued support as Lorraine navigates on to her new journey," it added.

The MUPH Quezon City extended its support to Lorraine despite the setback.

"To Lorraine Ojimba, we believe that you are limitless. We have every confidence that you will continue inspiring others so that they too can discover their own limitless possibilities," it said.

"Your MUPhQC family will always be here to support you. Be wherever you should be, and continue being the shining star that lights the universe — our first-ever Miss Universe Philippines-Quezon City," it added.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night will be held on May 22 in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

